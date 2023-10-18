COMSATS awards degrees to 450 graduating students

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The convocation of COMSATS University Islamabad Attock Campus was held here with founder rector COMSATS Prof Dr SM Junaid zaidi as the chief guest.

The rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof Dr Sajid Qamar, Members syndicate, Senate, BOG, teachers, parents along with deputy commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza and other dignitaries also participated. A total of 450 graduating students were awarded degrees in the disciplines of computer science Electrical and computer engineering, Management sciences,and mathematics and those who exhibited excellent educational performance were awarded medals.

In his address, the cheif guest emphasized the importance of higher education and the significance of research and development for the progress of the country.

He also paid special thanks to the distinguished guests and expressed good wishes for the students whose degrees were conferred.

In the meanwhile the director COMSATS University Islamabad Attock campus presented the campus report and highlighted the development milestones achieved by the campus and emphasized the role of education in the development of Pakistan.

He talked about the ranking of the university teachers in the top 2 percent scientists according to the Stanford university report for this year. The Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof Dr Sajid Qamar also addressed the convocation and congratulated the passing out students

He stressed upon the importance of research in the modern world and asked students to equip themselves with all necessary educational tools to compete the world and face the upcoming challenges in the relevant fields.