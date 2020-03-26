UrduPoint.com
COMSATS, Bulgaria Explore Avenues Of Cooperation For Capacity Building Of Scientific Work Force

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:55 PM

Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable development in the South (COMSATS) explored avenues of cooperation with Bulgaria in areas of mutual interest including faculty development, scholars exchange and capacity building of scientific workforce in a meeting held here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable development in the South (COMSATS) explored avenues of cooperation with Bulgaria in areas of mutual interest including faculty development, scholars exchange and capacity building of scientific workforce in a meeting held here Thursday.

The meeting was held between Executive Director COMSATS, Dr S M Junaid Zaidi and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to Pakistan, Dr Aleksandar Borisov Parashkevov at the Embassy of Bulgaria.

Dr Zaidi briefed the newly appointed ambassador on COMSATS' operations focused on bringing peace and development in the Global South aided by interventions aimed at socioeconomic development through scientific tools and mechanisms.

He informed that COMSATS has forged partnerships globally and instituted programmes and projects in health, education, internet services, climate change and sustainability.� With membership of 27 countries, COMSATS has completed its 25 years of successful operations with wide array of programmes.

These pertain to capacity-building, bilateral and multilateral research, institution-building, international cooperation, scholarship programmes, and expert exchange.

The organization's biggest introductions in the country are COMSATS University Islamabad and COMSATS Internet Services, while similar projects have also been initiated in other member states.

A network of 22 Centres of Excellence in 20 member countries is providing assistance and resources to COMSATS' operations. They specialize in the fields of Biotechnology and Biomedical Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, Health and Medicine, Textile Industry, Nano biotechnology, Renewable Energy, Agriculture, Information and Communication Technology, Climate Change, Industrial Technologies, and Water Resources.

The matter of Bulgaria's possible accession to COMSATS was discussed during the meeting. The Bulgarian Ambassador assured of his support for expediting the membership process. Dr Parashkevov expressed interest in collaborating with COMSATS' Network for expert-exchanges, faculty development, training and capacity building of scientific workforce.�The meeting ended on a cordial note with the invitation to the ambassador to visit COMSATS Secretariat and its Centre of Excellence in Islamabad-COMSATS University Islamabad (CU), for furthering cooperation ties which was accepted.

