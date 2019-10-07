COMSATS celebrates its Silver Jubilee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :COMSATS celebrated its 25th Anniversary in a simple ceremony held at its Secretariat in Islamabad to celebrate the successful journey of delivering quality education to younger generation of the country.

Dr. Parvez Ahmed Butt, Founding Executive Director of COMSATS, was chief guest on the occasion.

Officials from COMSATS Secretariat, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and COMSATS internet Services (CIS) were also present.

Welcoming the guests, the Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, gave a brief account of COMSATS' history since inception.

He also appreciated and recognized the support of the key figures that played a crucial role in this struggle for establishing an organization mandated to promoting sustainable development through science and technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Butt stated that teamwork and due delegation of work is the key for successful operations of any organization.

In his speech as chief guest, he shared the journey of establishment of CIS, the pioneer ISP of Pakistan that made it possible to have ICTs application in the country in the fields of IT, education and health. In his remarks on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Rector CUI, greatly acknowledged the hard work and efforts of Dr.

Zaidi in taking COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) forward as its Founding Rector.

He considered his leadership pivotal for bringing the University on the road of prosperity and earning it a place in top 5 universities of Pakistan.

Also on the occasion, Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti (Dean Faculty of Sciences of CUI), distinguished scientist who has recently been awarded Pakistan's Star of Excellence for his contributions in the field of nanotechnology and applied physics, shared his views regarding the significance of South-South Cooperation and considered organizations like COMSATS, ICTP and TWAS important in bringing developing countries together for technological cooperation and scientific linkages.

President of the Republic of Ghana, who is the incumbent Chairperson of the Islamabad-based inter-governmental organization, the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), has convened the 4th General Meeting of COMSATS and Accra Forum on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development during October 2019 in Accra.

On the occasion, the un-veiling ceremony of stamp issued by the Director General Post Office also took place on COMSATS Silver Jubilee.