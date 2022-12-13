UrduPoint.com

Comsats Delegation Visits PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Comsats delegation visits PSCA

Comsats University Media Studies Students delegation on Tuesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Comsats University Media Studies Students delegation on Tuesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines here.

Media Studies facility members and 20 students were also present.

Director Public Relations (DPR) Tauseef Sabhi discussed agenda points such as women's safety application and women empowerment. He apprised the delegation about the women's participation being up to 25 percent of the authority's total workforce.

On this occasion, the DPR briefed the delegation that the app was loaded with features such as secured route mapping, location sharing, one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment, and other help lines numbers.

He added that the number of people installing apps designed to protect women was growing rapidly and more than 0.2 million women had installed the women safety app. In any emergency, women can take help from the women safety app, he added.

The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.

Related Topics

Punjab Somali Shilling Women Media From Million

Recent Stories

European Commission Announces New Support Initiati ..

European Commission Announces New Support Initiatives for Ukraine to Survive Win ..

5 seconds ago
 Biden Expresses Hope Inflation in US Will Ease by ..

Biden Expresses Hope Inflation in US Will Ease by End of 2023

7 seconds ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar visits school for special student ..

Dr Sania Nishtar visits school for special students

8 seconds ago
 PITB's Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 mln cal ..

PITB's Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 mln calls since 2015

10 seconds ago
 US Anticipates Cyber Operations From China Amid Ta ..

US Anticipates Cyber Operations From China Amid Taiwan Tensions - DHS Intelligen ..

4 minutes ago
 American Foley seals Bournemouth takeover

American Foley seals Bournemouth takeover

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.