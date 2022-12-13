Comsats delegation visits PSCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Comsats University Media Studies Students delegation on Tuesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines here.

Media Studies facility members and 20 students were also present.

Director Public Relations (DPR) Tauseef Sabhi discussed agenda points such as women's safety application and women empowerment. He apprised the delegation about the women's participation being up to 25 percent of the authority's total workforce.

On this occasion, the DPR briefed the delegation that the app was loaded with features such as secured route mapping, location sharing, one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment, and other help lines numbers.

He added that the number of people installing apps designed to protect women was growing rapidly and more than 0.2 million women had installed the women safety app. In any emergency, women can take help from the women safety app, he added.

The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.