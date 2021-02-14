UrduPoint.com
COMSATS Explores More Avenues Of Cooperation With Chinese Govt In Scientific And Higher Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) has further explored the prospects of launching multilateral projects under the umbrella of Belt and Road Initiative, with the Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Mr. Nong Rong.

A Founding Member of COMSATS, China, has representation at all statutory bodies of COMSATS through its Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST); and Centres of Excellence – the International Center for Climate and Environment Sciences (ICCES) and the Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB).

During a meeting the Chinese Ambassador held in the Embassy of China in Islamabad, a four-member delegation of COMSATS, led by Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS met the newly appointed ambassador of China.

COMSATS' delegation included Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Tahir, Advisor (China Desk); Mr. Tajammul Hussain, Advisor (Programmes); and Engr. Qaiser Nawab, Assistant Director (Programmes).

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Jia Wei, First Secretary on Science and Technology, and Ms. Bao Zhong, Director Political and Press Section at the Embassy.

Felicitating Mr. Nong Rong on assuming charge of Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Dr. Zaidi apprised him of COMSATS – China collaboration.

The Ambassador was apprised that COMSATS and Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology have also signed an agreement on 'Cooperation Initiative on Silk Road of Innovation' for Science Technology and Innovation (ST&I) cooperation for sustainable development.

The ambassador was also acquainted with COMSATS' programmes and activities in 27 COMSATS Member States and 24 Centers of Excellence.

COMSATS' recent collaboration with the Torch Hi-tech Industry Development Centre of the Chinese Science and Technology minisry, and the Chinese Alliance of International Science Organizations (ANSO) were also noted.

Mr. Rong thanked Dr. Zaidi for apprising him on the role COMSATS is playing for the promotion of Science and Technology and pledged full support of his office for the realization of various matters discussed during the meeting.

The meeting with the Ambassador resulted in acquainting him about COMSATS' programmes and activities as well as in exploring new avenues of cooperation with China Embassy.

It was assured that Chinese government will play a catalytic role for institution-building (research and academic institutions as well as Science and Technology parks) in COMSATS' Member States as well as initiating joint programmes with Ministry of Science and Technology China and ANSO.

