COMSATS extends cooperation to members states

Executive Director COMSATS,Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi,called on the Ambassador of Republic of Tunisia, H.E. Borhene El Kamel

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Executive Director COMSATS,Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi,called on the Ambassador of Republic of Tunisia, H.E. Borhene El Kamel. The objective of the meeting, held at the Tunisian Embassy, was to brief the Ambassador about COMSATS' programs and activities in the field of S&T, and to further explore avenues of cooperationwith Tunisia, which is one of the 27 Member States of COMSATS.During the meeting, Dr.

Zaidi highlighted that one of COMSATS' key areas of cooperation is higher education. In this regard, the honorable Ambassador wasbriefed about COMSATS' scholarships programs. It was noted that in order to increase access toquality higher education and promote cross-culture experiences among Member States,COMSATS provides scholarships/fellowships through its International Centres of Excellence tostudents and researchers.

Dr. Zaidi elaborated that a number of post-graduate scholarships/post-doctoral fellowships are available at COMSATS'Centres ofExcellence in Pakistan (COMSATS University Islamabad and International Center for Chemicaland Biological Sciences); Kazakhstan (Al-Farabi Kazakh National University); and Egypt(National Research Centre).

Moreover, it was noted that students and faculty exchanges amongCOMSATS' Member States are encouraged and facilitated for research and trainings. During the meeting, Dr. Zaidi sought the Ambassador's support in expanding cooperation in higher education with Tunisia,it being one of the founding membersof COMSATS since 1995, in order to help build and sustain scientific capacities in the country so that it realizes sustainablegrowth and development.

The Tunisian Ambassador was also briefed about COMSATS' efforts towards North-South, South-South and triangular cooperation, which the organization deem as instrumental in realizingits mission of bringing peace and sustainability.

It was informed that such programs are being aligned with the United Nations 2030 Global Agenda to make theirimpact more in line with the needs of Member States, as well as the international commitments.During the meeting, it was agreed that COMSATS would facilitate strengthening ofhigher education sector of Tunisia and it was proposed that a delegation comprising of ViceChancellors and/or senior officials from universities in COMSATS' Member States, includingPakistan, may visit Tunisia for a first-hand review of the sector to make informedrecommendations.Borhene El Kamel, appreciated COMSATS' efforts forthe advancement of science and education in the developing Member States.The Ambassador expressed willingness tobenefit from the various programmes of COMSATS and to furtherthe cooperation in higher education.The meeting ended on a note of appreciation for COMSATS by the Government of Tunisia.