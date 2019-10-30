COMSATS, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to hold joint ventures in higher education

COMSATS and Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in a meeting held here Tuesday agreed on deepening cooperation through joint ventures in higher education, exchanging scientists and scholars and offering scholarship programmes for the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :COMSATS and Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in a meeting held here Tuesday agreed on deepening cooperation through joint ventures in higher education, exchanging scientists and scholars and offering scholarship programmes for the students.

COMSATS Executive Director Dr S M Junaid Zaidi invited the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Ibrahim Yala Al Madani to COMSATS Secretariat.� During the meeting held in the presence of Dr Maen Khareasat, Deputy Head of Mission/Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Islamabad and COMSATS' officials, the Ambassador was given a briefing on COMSATS's on-going programmes and future initiatives.

In particular, the undertakings of COMSATS' Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability (CCCS) were highlighted. CCCS is established by COMSATS as an institutional platform for coordination, advocacy, regional and international partnerships for addressing climate-related challenges.�� The discussions during the meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between Jordanian universities and their counterparts in COMSATS' twenty-seven (27) member states.

In connection with this, Jordanian scholars and scientists were invited to visit academic institutions in Pakistan for initiating collaboration in areas of mutual concern.

It was mentioned that students from Jordan can avail scholarship opportunities available at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), one of the two COMSATS' Centre of Excellence in Pakistan. The possibility of posting of Jordanian experts to COMSATS Secretariat was also explored during the meeting.�The meeting concluded with the presentation of COMSATS' shield to the Ambassador by the Executive Director COMSATS.�The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is one of the founding members of COMSATS. The Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) is the national focal point of COMSATS in Jordan, whereas, the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), Jordan, is affiliated with COMSATS' Network as a Centre of Excellence since 2007. The Royal Scientific Society of Jordan is one of the most active members of COMSATS' Network. The Society has forged partnerships with other members of COMSATS' Network and has also organized several capacity building events for the benefit of the scientific community in the developing world.