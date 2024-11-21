Open Menu

COMSATS Holds 35th, 36th Convocation Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM

COMSATS holds 35th, 36th convocation ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) celebrated its 35th and 36th convocation at the Convention Centre on Thursday, honouring 2,629 graduates.

According to the press release, this group included 76 PhDs, 775 MS degrees and 2,193 BS degrees.

The ceremony featured two sessions with 1,261 graduates including 29 PhDs in the morning and 1,368 graduates including 47 PhDs in the evening.

Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector of CUI congratulated the graduates and their families, expressing appreciation for the faculty's dedication.

He emphasized the importance of knowledge and urged graduates to embody the teachings of the Holy Quran in their lives, promoting truthfulness and integrity.

Incharge of Islamabad Campus, Professor Dr. Sohail Asghar, encouraged graduates to carry forward the legacy of CUI with pride and to face future challenges with determination.

The ceremony featured the presentation of degrees across various disciplines including Bioinformatics, Physics, Economics and business Administration.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui served as the Chief Guest for the morning session, awarding 34 Gold Medals, 33 Silver Medals and 24 Bronze Medals to high-achieving students.

In the evening session, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria addressed the graduates, highlighting the importance of focusing on industry, innovation and technology in higher education.

COMSATS University Islamabad established in 1998, is recognized for its contributions to research and education in Pakistan and has expanded to seven campuses nationwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Business Education Khalid Maqbool Gold Silver Bronze Industry

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

5 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

6 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

6 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

6 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

7 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

8 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

8 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

8 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan