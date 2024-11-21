COMSATS holds 35th, 36th convocation ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) celebrated its 35th and 36th convocation at the Convention Centre on Thursday, honouring 2,629 graduates.

According to the press release, this group included 76 PhDs, 775 MS degrees and 2,193 BS degrees.

The ceremony featured two sessions with 1,261 graduates including 29 PhDs in the morning and 1,368 graduates including 47 PhDs in the evening.

Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector of CUI congratulated the graduates and their families, expressing appreciation for the faculty's dedication.

He emphasized the importance of knowledge and urged graduates to embody the teachings of the Holy Quran in their lives, promoting truthfulness and integrity.

Incharge of Islamabad Campus, Professor Dr. Sohail Asghar, encouraged graduates to carry forward the legacy of CUI with pride and to face future challenges with determination.

The ceremony featured the presentation of degrees across various disciplines including Bioinformatics, Physics, Economics and business Administration.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui served as the Chief Guest for the morning session, awarding 34 Gold Medals, 33 Silver Medals and 24 Bronze Medals to high-achieving students.

In the evening session, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria addressed the graduates, highlighting the importance of focusing on industry, innovation and technology in higher education.

COMSATS University Islamabad established in 1998, is recognized for its contributions to research and education in Pakistan and has expanded to seven campuses nationwide.