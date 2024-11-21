COMSATS Holds 35th, 36th Convocation Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) celebrated its 35th and 36th convocation at the Convention Centre on Thursday, honouring 2,629 graduates.
According to the press release, this group included 76 PhDs, 775 MS degrees and 2,193 BS degrees.
The ceremony featured two sessions with 1,261 graduates including 29 PhDs in the morning and 1,368 graduates including 47 PhDs in the evening.
Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector of CUI congratulated the graduates and their families, expressing appreciation for the faculty's dedication.
He emphasized the importance of knowledge and urged graduates to embody the teachings of the Holy Quran in their lives, promoting truthfulness and integrity.
Incharge of Islamabad Campus, Professor Dr. Sohail Asghar, encouraged graduates to carry forward the legacy of CUI with pride and to face future challenges with determination.
The ceremony featured the presentation of degrees across various disciplines including Bioinformatics, Physics, Economics and business Administration.
The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui served as the Chief Guest for the morning session, awarding 34 Gold Medals, 33 Silver Medals and 24 Bronze Medals to high-achieving students.
In the evening session, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria addressed the graduates, highlighting the importance of focusing on industry, innovation and technology in higher education.
COMSATS University Islamabad established in 1998, is recognized for its contributions to research and education in Pakistan and has expanded to seven campuses nationwide.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Mirpurkhas orders immediate implementation of Mithi’s master plan2 minutes ago
-
3 killed, one injured in water tanker-motorcycle collision2 minutes ago
-
ANP seeks urgent joint session to address security concerns12 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested in DIKhan22 minutes ago
-
Impersonator gang busted; cash, uniform recovered22 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws arrested, weapons recovered22 minutes ago
-
Defense opposes NAB request of remanding back Toshakhana-I reference22 minutes ago
-
UNODC delegation calls on Minister Arora32 minutes ago
-
Maintaining peace and tranquility in capital utmost priority; DIG Raza32 minutes ago
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 case32 minutes ago
-
Over 5000 students players take part as PM's University Sports Olympiad begins42 minutes ago
-
Chairman PTA meets TikTok delegation42 minutes ago