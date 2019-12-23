(@imziishan)

COMSATS inaugurated a state-of-the-art International Centre for Training and Development (ICTD) in a ceremony held on Monday with an aim to provide training facility to scientific community in the country for utilizing their potential toward country's development

The International Centre for Training and Development (ICTD) was inaugurated at COMSATS Secretariat.

The Centre has been established with an aim to provide trainings by foreign experts in areas including climate change, intellectual property rights, higher education and leadership and energy policy.

The Centre has been jointly established by COMSATS and American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) under an agreement signed between the two organizations in January 2018.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Director, COMSATS, Dr S M Junaid Zaidi emphasized the need for human resource development and capacity building of scientific community in the developing countries to bring them at par with the developed ones.

He was of the view that lack of training and leadership causes setbacks in all sectors. Dr Zaidi said that leadership and decision-making skills could be inculcated in the youth through expert trainings which can help achieve sustainable development in the South.

President of AIPS, Dr Farhat Haq, in her inaugural remarks, considered establishment of the Centre important for networking between US-based experts and relevant actors in Pakistan.

Dr Haq highlighted the need for translating and aligning expertise from the North with local needs and challenges. She anticipated that the established Centre would benefit COMSATS network in the developing countries and would also help activate intellectual resources available in AIPS network of 44 universities and 28 research centers.

Country Director (Pakistan) of AIPS, Nadeem Akbar, introduced AIPS and highlighted the undertakings and programmes of the institute that include research and travel grants, junior faculty trainings and exchanges, and fellowship.

Nadeem Akbar stated that the Centre would also conduct demand-driven trainings for the benefit of COMSATS member states.

Further modalities of the trainings and cooperation are being worked out which are expected to be initiated in January 2020.