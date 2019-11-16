UrduPoint.com
COMSATS' Issue Silver Jubilee Commemorative Stamp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:17 AM

COMSATS' issue silver jubilee commemorative stamp

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, received COMSATS' silver jubilee postal stamp

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th November, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, received COMSATS' silver jubilee postal stamp. The COMSATS issued the said stamp on completion of its operations of quarter century though international programmes and activities in numerous thematic areas in twenty-seven-member countries.Executive Director COMSATS, Dr.

S. M. Junaid Zaidi, presented the stamp to the Federal Minister, who is also the Chairperson of COMSATS Consultative Committee that comprises of Ministerial focal points in COMSATS Member States.

Talking to the Federal Minister in presence of other COMSATS' officials, Dr. Zaidi acknowledged the consistent patronage of Pakistan's Ministry of Science and Technology (COMSATS Focal Ministry) towards COMSATS' operations since its inception in 1994.The Minister was also apprised of the preparations for the upcoming international meetingsof COMSATS' statutory meetings that include the Meeting of Consultative Committee to be chaired by the Minister himself.

