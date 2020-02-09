COMSATS membership for ANSO endorsed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :COMSATS' membership for the Alliance of International Science Organizations (ANSO) has been endorsed during the recent meeting of its governing board held in Beijing, China.

The final decision on membership would be taken during ANSO General Assembly, scheduled to be held in Moscow, in May 2020.

COMSATS was one of the fifteen organizations endorsed for membership in 2019, said a press release received here on Sunday.

The membership would benefit COMSATS Member States and Centres of Excellence to participate in the ANSO's activities including fellowship and scholarships, prize and awards, training program,collaborative research, and professional associations.

ANSO, founded by the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) in 2018, is committed to promoting shared development, sustainable development and the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through catalyzing and implementing concrete international cooperation initiatives in Science, Technology and Innovation, and Capacity Building (STIC).

COMSATS and ANSO have considerable overlap between their mission, objectives and activities, that provided both the institutions enormous possibilities for collaboration. The membership to ANSO would be an important milestone for COMSATS in its efforts to facilitate South-South and Triangular cooperation for sustainable socio-economic uplift of the developing countries.

Executive Director, COMSATS, Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi is having series of meetings with Ambassadors/diplomats from potential countries posted in Pakistan and heads of International Organizations to enhance membership for the COMSATS.

In this connection, he also met the Ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan, Volodymyr Lakomov, and explored the possibilities for accepting membership of COMSATS for Ukraine.

During the meeting, the executive director briefed the ambassador about importance and benefits of joining Ukraine as member state of COMSATS.

The Ambassador assured that he would take up the proposal with his government for early decision.