COMSATS' membership to ANSO, China, Endorsed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) COMSATS has been endorsed for membership of the Alliance of International Science Organizations (ANSO) during the ANSO Governing board meeting held in Beijing, China.The final decision on membership shall be made during ANSO General Assembly scheduled to be held in Moscow, in May 2020.

COMSATS was one of the fifteen organizations endorsed for membership in 2019.The membership shall benefit COMSATS Member States and Centres of Excellence to participate in ANSO's activities including fellowship and scholarships; prize and awards; training program; collaborative research; and professional associations.ANSO, founded by the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) in 2018, is committed to promoting shared development, sustainable development and the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through catalyzing and implementing concrete international cooperation initiatives in Science, Technology & Innovation, and Capacity Building (STIC).

COMSATS and ANSO have considerable overlap between their mission, objectives and activities, and therefore, there are enormous possibilities of collaboration.

The membership to ANSO would be an important milestone for COMSATS in its efforts to facilitate South-South and Triangular cooperation for sustainable socio-economic uplift of the developing countries.To enhance the membership for the COMSATS, Executive Director, COMSATS, Dr.

S.M. Junaid Zaidi, is having series of meetings with Ambassadors/diplomats from potential countries posted in Pakistan and heads of International Organizations. In this connection, he also met the Ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan, Volodymyr Lakomov, and explores the possibilities for accepting membership of COMSATS for Ukraine.

During the meeting, Executive Director briefed the ambassador the importance and benefits of joining Ukraine as member state of COMSATS.