COMSATS Rector calls on Dr Masoom Yasinzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Tuesday called on Prof. Dr. MasoomYasinzai, Rector, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) at his office to discuss issues of mutual interests.

Both the Rectors agreed to enhance bilateral educational cooperation, a press release said.

They vowed to pave the way to initiate joint activities for promotion of quality education.

IIUI Rector briefed the counterpart about various faculties, departments, research activities and varsity achievements. He said IIUI focuses on providing quality education integrated with teachings of islam.

Rector COMSATS hailed the IIUI's role in dissemination of peace. He showed desire to increase bilateral cooperation among both universities. Prof. Afzal lauded the efforts of IIUI leadership for promoting quality education in light of Islamic teachings.