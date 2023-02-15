UrduPoint.com

COMSATS, SCS Join Hands To Promote CPEC, BRI

COMSATS University Islamabad and the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Pakistan here on Wednesday joined hands to promote China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and further strengthen the friendship between Pakistan and China

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between China Study Centre, COMSATS University Islamabad, and Centre for BRI and China Studies Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Pakistan, was signed at Junaid Zaidi Library, COMSATS University Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The MoU is focused on joint research collaborations and the development of programs to avail government and non-government research funding, academic publications, and training to improve the scientific, academic, and research levels of both institutions.

There will also be an exchange of experienced scholars and promotion of China-Pakistan relations, friends of the BRI forum, and other important subjects of mutual interest.

The exchange of information and opinions on topics related to politics, economics, social and strategic studies, international relations, foreign policy, regional and interregional development, and other topics and issues of common interest to both parties are also part of the memorandum.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr Sajjad Ahmed Madani, Registrar, CUI, and Muhammad Asif Noor, Director, IPDS. Farhat Asif, President, IPDS, and other faculty members from CUI were present on occasion.

