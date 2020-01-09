UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COMSATS Strengthens Cooperation With UNESCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:14 PM

COMSATS strengthens cooperation with UNESCO

COMSATS' delegation under the leadership of the COMSATS Executive Director Dr S M Junaid Zaidi visited UNESCO Headquarters to reinforce the existing collaboration and breaking new grounds for joint working between the two organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :COMSATS' delegation under the leadership of the COMSATS Executive Director Dr S M Junaid Zaidi visited UNESCO Headquarters to reinforce the existing collaboration and breaking new grounds for joint working between the two organizations.

Meetings were held with Dr Shamila Nair-Bedouelle, Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences and Dr Peggy Oti-Boateng, Director of the Division for Science Policy and Capacity-Building, highlighting COMSATS' interest in institution building in the South, said a message received here.

A prominent example of the same quoted by Dr Zaidi was recent establishment of a Centre for Climate and Sustainability to provide a platform for advocacy, coordination and collaboration in the area of climate sustainability.

Possibilities explored led to likelihood of establishment of a Science Park jointly by UNESCO, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and relevant institutions in Ghana.

UNESCO experience in this domain would help materialize such a project successfully.

UNESCO's experience for research commercialization as well as initiatives for development of University-Industry relationship was also offered to help COMSATS member states.

Discussions with Dr Firmin Edouard Matoko, Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations Programme and his colleagues helped explore possibilities of collaboration with COMSATS under Africa Priority Programme.

Other important meetings held on the occasion include those with Moez Chakchouk, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information and Dr Neelofer Shahzad.

The former was highly appreciative of COMSATS' activities in the field of information technology and expressed willingness to work jointly on smart cities for sustainable development.

During the discussion with the latter "Dr Abdus Salam Award for Best Scientist" and "COMSATS-UNESCO Edhi Humanitarian Award" were considered.

It was also suggested that COMSATS may offer scholarships to young scientists from COMSATS-UNESCO common member countries.

Related Topics

Africa Islamabad Technology Young Same Ghana May From Best

Recent Stories

PM to launch “Hunarmand program” for youth

3 minutes ago

4 POs,16 drug peddlers held in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

China confirms negotiator to sign trade deal in US ..

2 minutes ago

China's Top Trade Negotiator to Visit US Jan 13-15 ..

2 minutes ago

NAB summons for Feb 3 Rana Sana Ullah in assets be ..

29 minutes ago

Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. to hold talks in S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.