UrduPoint.com

COMSATS, Syndesis Health Inc. (USA) Join Hands For Genomic Sequencing Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 07:41 PM

COMSATS, Syndesis Health Inc. (USA) join hands for Genomic Sequencing Programs

The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Syndesis Health Inc., USA, for "Genomic Sequencing Programs"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Syndesis Health Inc., USA, for "Genomic Sequencing Programs".

The MoU will provide a broad framework for collaborative activities aimed at providing better healthcare to the citizens, supporting curative drugs development, and devising guidelines to help in managing pharmaceutical products.

Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Executive Director COMSATS, and Mr. Kamil Mehmood, Co-Founder & Director Syndesis Health Inc., signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

The signing ceremony held at COMSATS Secretariat in Islamabad on Friday was participated by Heads / Representatives of diplomatic missions of COMSATS' Member States in Islamabad, Secretary Incharge Ministry of Science & Technology � focal ministry of the host country for COMSATS, Usman Akhtar Bajwa, senior officials of relevant ministries, as well as representatives from print and electronic media.

Addressing the participants, the Executive Director COMSATS threw light on the agreement and its prospects for research, impact on the industrial sector, and economy.

The MOU was a manifestation of a mutual desire on both sides to support each other in the endeavours towards keeping pace with the rapid development in the field of S&T, particularly ensuring better healthcare for all through the effective utilization of modern-day technologies.

The Director of Syndesis Health Inc., Kamil, while highlighting the activities and achievements of his organization, assured full support to COMSATS in implementing the related programs.

Ambassador Zakaria and Mehmood briefed the media and the distinguished participants on how the collaboration would utilize the latest technological know-how for strengthening the healthcare sector, reducing healthcare costs, and contributing to the national economy.

Related Topics

USA Islamabad Technology Drugs Media All From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

20 minutes ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

17 minutes ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

17 minutes ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

17 minutes ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

17 minutes ago
 Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for ..

Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for SMEs: Administrator Karachi

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.