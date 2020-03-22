UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COMSATS Tele-health Service Treats Over 50,000 Marginalized Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 01:10 PM

COMSATS Tele-health service treats over 50,000 marginalized patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :COMSATS through its Tele-Health services has provided treatment facilities to over 50,000 patients so far including 80 percent of women belonged to the resource constraints marginalized communities.

Project Manager Telehealth, COMSATS internet Services, Dr. Nadia Rasheed in an interview with APP informed that Tele-Health is a mode of delivering healthcare facilities of medical consultation, diagnosis and treatment to patients using Information and Technologies (ICTs).

COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) is a pioneer of Tele-Health in Pakistan and has established a network of rural Tele-health clinics in Islamabad, Swabi, Quetta, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Gwadar, Khairpur, Musakhail and Rawalpindi to provide healthcare facility to the marginalized segments.

She informed that the paramedics at the connected tele-health clinics assist the medical specialist at CIS Tele-health resource center through video conferencing to carry out interactive history followed by complete check up using digital diagnostic tools such as digital stethoscope, vital signs monitor, examination camera, ultrasound probe, ECG glove etc.

She said that patient data collected during initial checkup by the paramedic staff can be viewed simultaneously by the doctor at CIS Telehealth center in Islamabad.

She continued that the doctor then provides medical consultation to the patient and transmits prescription to the remote end, a print out of which is given to the patient by paramedic staff. The computerized database of patients and their medical history is maintained at the well equipped center.

The patients who require further examination and treatment are at times also referred to nearby hospitals with transfer of their data to the referred hospital for guidance.

Dr. Nadia Rasheed said this service is especially beneficial for resource constraint marginalized communities and populations living in far flung areas from large metropolitan in terms of cost-effectiveness, time saving and instant accessibility.

Through this facility, she said, the patients at basic health units can get medical opinion from doctors at secondary or tertiary health care units.

Tele-Health service has four distinct technical modalities which include live video conferencing, store and forward transmission of patient data and monitoring of patient remotely.

Dr. Nadia said the service was initiated mainly to provide specialist healthcare to under privileged areas through referring patients to nearest hospitals for further treatment if necessary, guiding patients about preventive healthcare and nutritional information for a healthy lifestyle, maintain digitalized database of patients and their medical history to enable doctor to interact with patients in real- time for further visits.

The reports of patient statistics of these areas are maintained to see prevailing diseases and foresee further probability of infections or diseases.

Dr. Nadia was of the view that it imperative to develop long term tele-health strategic plans, provide necessary telecommunications infrastructure and establish necessary linkages, sharing experiences and exchange ideas.

CIS' parent body COMSATS is an inter-Governmental organization, focused on socioeconomic uplift of the third world through meaningful applications of science and technology.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Internet World Quetta Technology Exchange Doctor Gwadar Rawalpindi Khairpur Swabi Women From

Recent Stories

Three new recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait

42 minutes ago

Operations, production not affected by COVID-19: D ..

42 minutes ago

Water security a priority for Abu Dhabi, projects ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Free Zone announces AED6 million fund to sup ..

1 hour ago

Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE Press: To combat the coronavirus, stay at home ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.