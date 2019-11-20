COMSATS to extend its solar power grid station facility at campus level: Rector

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Rector Dr Raheel Qamar Wednesday said that the CUI is all set to extend its solar grid station facility to the other country-wide campuses of the varsity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Rector Dr Raheel Qamar Wednesday said that the CUI is all set to extend its solar grid station facility to the other country-wide campuses of the varsity.

Talking to APP, he said that earlier only Islamabad campus had the facility of solar power grid station, which was introduced to meet the needs of energy.

He further said that around one hundred kilo watt electricity was being included in the national grid on different times from this grid station.

After successful launching of this project at Islamabad Campus, now it would be introduced to the other sub-campus of the university, he assured.

An incubation centre has also been established under COMSATS University, where 28 different companies were working to ensure employment opportunities for the youth under the entrepreneurship programme, he said.

COMSATS, Dr Raheel said, has announced to provide jobs to youth, adding that in this regard all out efforts were being made to ensure the employment opportunities for them.

He said that COMSATS was on top among other country-wide universities in the fields of engineering, Information Technology, bio-chemical, physical sciences and emerging economy.

Currently, he said, around 3600 males and females including 600 foreigners, students were enrolled in other campuses of the COMSATS University.

Around 3200 teaching faculties including 1100 PhD's were playing pivotal role in providing quality education to the youth, he maintained.