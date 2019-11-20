UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COMSATS To Extend Its Solar Power Grid Station Facility At Campus Level: Rector

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:34 PM

COMSATS to extend its solar power grid station facility at campus level: Rector

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Rector Dr Raheel Qamar Wednesday said that the CUI is all set to extend its solar grid station facility to the other country-wide campuses of the varsity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Rector Dr Raheel Qamar Wednesday said that the CUI is all set to extend its solar grid station facility to the other country-wide campuses of the varsity.

Talking to APP, he said that earlier only Islamabad campus had the facility of solar power grid station, which was introduced to meet the needs of energy.

He further said that around one hundred kilo watt electricity was being included in the national grid on different times from this grid station.

After successful launching of this project at Islamabad Campus, now it would be introduced to the other sub-campus of the university, he assured.

An incubation centre has also been established under COMSATS University, where 28 different companies were working to ensure employment opportunities for the youth under the entrepreneurship programme, he said.

COMSATS, Dr Raheel said, has announced to provide jobs to youth, adding that in this regard all out efforts were being made to ensure the employment opportunities for them.

He said that COMSATS was on top among other country-wide universities in the fields of engineering, Information Technology, bio-chemical, physical sciences and emerging economy.

Currently, he said, around 3600 males and females including 600 foreigners, students were enrolled in other campuses of the COMSATS University.

Around 3200 teaching faculties including 1100 PhD's were playing pivotal role in providing quality education to the youth, he maintained.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Electricity Education All From Top Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

World Philosophy Day to be marked tomorrow

2 minutes ago

UN chief calls for green, clean development in Afr ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says to Fo ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel T ..

22 minutes ago

China releases 30-meter-resolution global forest c ..

11 minutes ago

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.