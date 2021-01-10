UrduPoint.com
COMSATS To Facilitate Establishment Of A Science, Technology University In Yemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) will facilitate the establishment of a university of science and technology in Yemen.

Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi during his visit to COMSATS today handed over a letter from Yemen's Minister of Higher education and Scientific Research, to the Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, in which COMSATS' support has been invited to establish a university of science and technology in Yemen.

A Pakistan-based inter-governmental/international organization of 27 developing countries, COMSATS had established the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) in Pakistan, which has now become a leading public-sector university in the country.

Yemen, which is one of the member countries of COMSATS, wishes to benefit from the experience of COMSATS for establishing a similar university.

In his letter, the Yemen's Minister also pledged to participate in the virtual meeting of COMSATS Consultative Committee, which is expected to be held during 2021.

While exchanging views on Yemen's potential collaboration with other developing countries from the platform of COMSATS, the Ambassador pledged to facilitate in the induction of a suitable Research and Development Centre/University of Yemen in COMSATS' Network of International Science and Technology Centres of Excellence.

COMSATS' Network currently has membership of 24 reputed research centres or universities belonging to the developing countries, working in various fields of science and technology, and serves as the organization's technical resource-base for South-South and Triangular cooperation programmes in the Member States.

The induction of a Yemeni Center in COMSATS Network would facilitate various collaborative undertakings including joint research and development projects, capacity building activities, expert-exchange and technology transfer arrangements, etc.

In the meeting, it was agreed that the Executive Director COMSATS, with the support of Yemeni Ambassador, would hold various virtual meetings with Yemen's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in order to take the ongoing collaboration forward.

