UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COMSATS -Turkey To Enhance Academic Cooperation

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

COMSATS -Turkey to enhance academic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation from COMSATS in its visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Islamabad vowed to enhance understanding and cooperation between COMSATS and Turkey for the socio-economic development of the member states.

The delegation of COMSATS led by Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS held a meeting with its Deputy Head of Mission, Huseyin Emrah Kurt and other Members of the Mission.

Dr. Zaidi apprised him about Turkey being an active member of COMSATS and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) playing a vital role as a member of COMSATS Network of International S&T Centres of Excellence.

Dr. Zaidi appreciated the active involvement of Turkey in the programmes and activities of COMSATS, and acknowledged its continuous support towards capacity building of other member countries. It was recalled that the workshop on Metrology for Least Developed Countries, which was co-organized by COMSATS and TUBITAK National Metrology Institute (UME), was held on 26-27 November 2018 at Gebze. He presented the report of the event to Mr. Kurt.

It was informed that COMSATS in collaboration with The World academy of Sciences (TWAS), Italy, has also hold another capacity building event at TUBITAK on the theme of Sustainability, SDGs and Global Challenges on 3-5 December 2019.

Mr. Kurt thanked the delegation for their visit and noted that COMSATS is playing a leading role in uplifting the socio-economic status of the developing countries.

He considered the mission of COMSATS to bring developing countries together for jointly addressing their challenges through S&T a noble cause.

He also appreciated the excellent relations between Turkey and Pakistan, which is acting as a catalyst for Turkey's active participation in the programmes of COMSATS.

The two sides also discussed a number of other matters of mutual interests including the scholarship and training opportunities in Turkish universities for students belonging to COMSATS' member countries.

Dr. Zaidi informed that he will soon invite the Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology to Pakistan in order to visit COMSATS Headquarters and two of its Centres of Excellence, the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Turkey Visit Italy November December 2018 2019 Event From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

41 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

41 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

2 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.