Comsats Uni Awards Certificate And Cash Prizes To 150 Ph.D. Teachers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Comsats Uni awards certificate and cash prizes to 150 Ph.D. teachers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Comsats University Abbottabad Campus Wednesday awarded certificates and cash prizes to the 150 Ph.D. teachers of the University for writing the best research papers during the last two years.

Awards and cash prizes were distributed in the Research Productivity Award Ceremony which was held at Comsats University Abbottabad Campus which was organized by the Office of Graduate Studies while Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan, Director, Comsats University, Abbottabad graced the occasion as the chief guest.

While speaking on the occasion the director urged all teachers to sharpen their skills in research and write good dissertations as competition in the field of international education was not possible without hard work.

He said that we are committed to providing all kinds of facilities to the students, in the future, we want to make this university an international research institute.

In this regard faculty and administration need to work hard with dedication to make our institution one of the world's leading universities.

Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan stated that the identity and reputation of teachers and institutions re formed through research.

On this occasion, Dr. Syed Afzal Shah, Dr. Rashid Nazir and Dr. Muhammad Bilal were awarded certificates for obtaining more than 26 million research projects while Dr. Muhammad Izhar Shah was awarded the rising star award, Dr. Junaid Shuja was awarded best young researcher and Dr. Tahir Mahmood was awarded best researcher of the Campus.

