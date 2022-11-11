UrduPoint.com

COMSATS University Among Top 18 In QS Asian Universities Rankings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :QS has ranked COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) among the top #18 in Southern Asia and overall, among the top 150 among the Asian Universities, QS Quacquarelli Symonds Asia university rankings 2023.

QS World University Rankings is a system that provides a detailed snapshot of an institution, identifying the best universities based on program strength, facilities, graduate employability, social responsibility, and inclusiveness.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector CUI in his message appreciated the industrious efforts and important role of faculty members in achieving this milestone.

He said that "This is indeed a moment of pride for COMSATS University Islamabad that QS World University Rankings: Asia 2023 has ranked CUI in the bracket of the top 150 universities of Asia. This great achievement was made possible with the diligent efforts and perseverance of faculty members and management of CUI.

" He added that researchers are required to particularly focus on Sustainable Development Goals and local development priorities before formulating their research projects.

He called for enhancing collaboration with the industry to make research and education more impactful.

In recent years, CUI has faced several challenges and is on the path of self-sustainability.

He said that the university owes its success to the vision of its Chancellor, Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan and the Senate.

The QS World University Rankings takes into consideration factors like Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty/Student Ratio, and Citation per Paper, Research papers per Faculty, International Research Network, International Faculty, International Students, Inbound Exchange Students and Outbound Exchange Students.

