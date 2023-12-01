Comsats University announces 100% free education for factory workers' children

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Comsats University has announced to provide free education to the factory workers and employees of the Punjab including Lahore.

According to the details, Comsats University has started admissions across Punjab including Lahore and children of factory employees will be able to get 100 percent free education scholarship in the university.

University sources told APP that candidates can submit their applications till December 29 at its Lahore campus.

For admission criteria factory workers or employees should be having at least three years of employment including social security registration.

Candidates can get the admission form from the online website of the University.