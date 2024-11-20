COMSATS University Attock Campus Holds 2024 Convocation
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 09:23 PM
The COMSATS University Islamabad's Attock Campus celebrated its convocation ceremony on Wednesday, awarding degrees to 572 graduating students in computer science, electrical and computer engineering, management sciences, and mathematics
On this occasion, in the address, chief guest Rector Prof Dr. Sajid Qamar stressed the vital role of higher education and research in driving Pakistan's progress. He congratulated the graduating students and expressed gratitude to distinguished guests.
Director Prof Dr. Junaid Mughal (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) highlighted the campus's achievements, emphasizing education's significance in Pakistan's development. He proudly mentioned COMSATS University's ranking in the top 2% of scientists globally, according to Stanford University's 2024 report.
The Director COMSATS University Islamabad , Attock Campus Prof Dr Junaid Mughal (Sitara e Imtiaz), Members syndicate, Senate, BOG, teachers , parents along with other dignitaries also participated in the ceremony.
