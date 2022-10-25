UrduPoint.com

COMSATS University Awards 1243 Degrees

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

COMSATS University awards 1243 degrees

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The COMSATS University Abbottabad, in its convocation on Tuesday, awarded degrees to 1,243 graduates, including 26 PhDs.

A total of 48 students were awarded medals for excellent academic performance throughout their stay in the university.

COMSATS University Islamabad Rector Professor Dr Muhammad Tabasim Afzal, while addressing the ceremony as chief guest, congratulated the graduating students and thanked the Managing Director of COMSATS University Abbottabad campus Prof. Dr Muhammad Maruf Shah for holding such a remarkable ceremony.

He also lauded the efforts of management and teachers of the varsity for their continuous efforts in preparing the students to face new challenges amid evolving technology and changing environment.

Congratulating the graduating students, he said, "From today you are stepping into practical life.

At this important stage of life, all graduates have to make a promise to themselves that they will make it their duty to serve this country with integrity." Prof. Dr Muhammad Maruf Shah said, "The COMSATS Abbottabad, which became functional in 2001 with three departments and 121 students, is now flourishing with 12 departments and 5,600 students. All our professional programmes are recognized and certified by relevant bodies, not only in Pakistan but world over." He further said that for the past two decades, the institution had produced such graduates, who were playing an active role in the country's development.

Directors of various campuses, member Senate and syndicate, members of academic council, professors, parents and prominent personalities of the area also attended the convocation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate World Technology Abbottabad All From

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inqui ..

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inquiry

33 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

50 minutes ago
 Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

2 hours ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

3 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

3 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.