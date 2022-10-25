COMSATS University awards 1243 degrees

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The COMSATS University Abbottabad, in its convocation on Tuesday, awarded degrees to 1,243 graduates, including 26 PhDs.

A total of 48 students were awarded medals for excellent academic performance throughout their stay in the university.

COMSATS University Islamabad Rector Professor Dr Muhammad Tabasim Afzal, while addressing the ceremony as chief guest, congratulated the graduating students and thanked the Managing Director of COMSATS University Abbottabad campus Prof. Dr Muhammad Maruf Shah for holding such a remarkable ceremony.

He also lauded the efforts of management and teachers of the varsity for their continuous efforts in preparing the students to face new challenges amid evolving technology and changing environment.

Congratulating the graduating students, he said, "From today you are stepping into practical life.

At this important stage of life, all graduates have to make a promise to themselves that they will make it their duty to serve this country with integrity." Prof. Dr Muhammad Maruf Shah said, "The COMSATS Abbottabad, which became functional in 2001 with three departments and 121 students, is now flourishing with 12 departments and 5,600 students. All our professional programmes are recognized and certified by relevant bodies, not only in Pakistan but world over." He further said that for the past two decades, the institution had produced such graduates, who were playing an active role in the country's development.

Directors of various campuses, member Senate and syndicate, members of academic council, professors, parents and prominent personalities of the area also attended the convocation.