COMSATS, University For Sustainability USA Join Hands For Advancement Of Science, Technology, Innovation

Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and the University for Sustainability, USA announced a partnership to collaboratively advance science, technology and innovation for sustainable development.

Both the institutions have joined hands for the promotion of peaceful coexistence necessary to accelerate a just and humanitarian transformation to sustainable development.

Chairman of COMSATS and President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa AkufoAddo noted: "In the twenty-five years of its existence, COMSATS has played a lead role in cultivating an enhanced culture of scientific and technological co-operation amongst its Members, through capacity building, education and research and development." He continued: "The pivotal role science and technology play in development is well acknowledged. Together with innovation, they have become the new Currency for development. Science and technology hold the key to finding sustainable economic, social and environmental solutions to the many problems that confront us. And these problems are shared from Algeria to Zimbabwe, and from Benin to Tanzania, we face common problems." Founding President of the University for Sustainability, Dr Kenneth Stokes insisted that "with a responsibility to foster a better social order, both at home and globally, the University has an obligation to engage with the global South. For as the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated clearly neither walls nor borders can separate crises in one part of the world from crises in another. Our partnership with COMSATS is an important step to addressing common problems and accelerating science, technology and innovation for sustainable development.

" COMSATS was conceived by Pakistani Nobel Laureate, Prof. Dr. Abdus Salam, in recognition of the increasingly widening gap of scientific knowledge and economic development between the North and the South.

It is an intergovernmental organization established by representatives of a group of Heads of State in developing countries to help create a world where all nations are at peace with one another and capable of providing a good quality of life to their populations in a sustainable way, using modern scientific and technological resources.

The University for Sustainability aspires to become a world leader in championing sustainable development.

Delivering interdisciplinary programmes at the nexus of the fourth industrial revolution and the sustainable development megatrends, the University and its global partner organizations are committed to accelerating a just and humanitarian transformation to sustainable development with challenge-driven education, scientific research and innovation.

Leveraging open science and open innovation; the University is a state-of-the-art digital platform for and global network of universities and research institutes accelerating breakthrough research and innovative solutions that catalyze transformation at scale and at speed.

The University and COMSATS invite in shaping the future the world needs now and the future demands and synergize the experience and reach of thousands of scientists and innovators of the global South to develop resilient sustainable communities, societies and cultures.

