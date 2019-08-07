COMSATS University holds walks to show solidarity with Kashmirs

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Wednesday held walks at all its campuses to express solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian brutalities

Islamabad campus walk was led by Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar. All principal officers along with Deans, Senior faculty members and administrative staff participated in the walk.

In his message, the Rector, CUI said that it was responsibility of Pakistanis to raise voice against the outrageous behavior of occupation forces in Kashmir. He endorsed the support that people of Pakistan have extended to Kashmiris in their struggle to achieve their integral right to decide Kashmir's future through the holding of plebiscite as per UN Resolution passed in 1948.

He said that in today's era, it is most unfortunate to deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic right through continuous act of tyranny by successive Indian Governments, including the present attempt by the BJP government to end the special status of Kashmir.

All other Campuses of COMSATS University Islamabad have also held walks in their respective campuses and played their part in expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir. CUI shall continue to strive and provide moral support to the people of Kashmir for their cause and struggle for independence and their right for sovereignty.