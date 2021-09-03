UrduPoint.com

COMSATS University Launches Campaign To Clean Tourists Leftover Trash

COMSATS University Abbottabad campus has launched a campaign for awareness and cleaning tourist leftover trash in coordination with Galiyat Development Authority at Nathia Gali

More than 200 students and faculty members participated in this campaign, said a news release.

The aim of this activity was to create awareness in the society regarding the negative effects of the filth/wastes on the environment and to motivate youth to come forward and perform their role for environment protection and sustainability.

This activity was conducted in coordination with Galiyat Development Authority, District Government Abbottabad, and Wildlife on the different spots of Nathia Gali.

Director COMSATS University, Abbottabad Professor Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan on this occasion said that COMSATS University had always actively participated in social welfare activities.

He further added that being a responsible citizen we should be aware of the negative effects of the waste on the environment and living organisms.

Wastes, filth destroys Nathia Gali spectacular natural beauty, ruins tourism and associated possible economic gain.

It's our duty to take initiatives to protect our environment, minimize pollution and preserve the beautiful landscape of our dear homeland. On this occasion, the Deputy Additional Commissioner Shahab Khan said that all the members of society should play their role and should actively participate in this campaign.

"We will have to work for the protection of the environment and lay down the foundation of responsible tourism to sustain natural beauty", he said.

The Department of Environmental Sciences faculty never hesitated to initiate or participate in activities intended to stop environmental degradation and ensure sustainability. According to the COMSATS Spokesperson Naseer Ahmed, students and faculty members of COMSATS Abbottabad participated in this campaign of removing the filth and wastes from the different spots in Nathia Gali, Lalazar track and Mushkpuri.

In the end, Director COMSATS University Abbottabad Dr, Imtiaz Ali Khan and Deputy Additional Commissioner Shahab Khan distributed the certificates among the participants.

