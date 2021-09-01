UrduPoint.com

Comsats University Offers 20 Different Scholarships For Fall 2021 Session

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Comcast University Abbottabad Wednesday has announced 20 different types of scholarships for the Fall 2021 session.

These scholarships would be applicable to new entrants in Fall 2021.

Comsats University has 7 campuses in different cities across the country, however, students can avail themselves of Comsats Abbottabad Scholarships exclusively for those who are enrolled in Abbottabad Campus.

According to the COMSATS university Abbottabad various scholarships were offered to the students including board Position Scholarships, Feed Merit-Based Scholarships, Feel Need-Based Scholarships, Special Scholarships for Gilgit-Tastan, Kaladhaka, Batgram, Kohistan, Dhamtod, and Upper Tanawal students.

In addition, the university also offered HEC's Ehsas Scholarship, Worker Welfare Board Scholarship, PEEF Scholarship, Army Ward Scholarship, Chief Minister's KPK Scholarship, BEEF Scholarship, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Scholarship, PEC Scholarship, and special scholarships for MS students.

Director Comsats Abbottabad Campus Prof.

Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan while talking to the media said that Comsats Abbottabad was committed to encourage talented students and ensure access to the best educational opportunities for all students across the region.

He further said that through these scholarships talented students would not be deprived of higher education due to lack of financial resources, more than twenty different types of scholarships are available for BS, MS and Ph.D. students studying at Comsats University, Abbottabad.

Dr. Imtiaz said that Comsats University was a world-class university with a leading position among universities across the country while Abbottabad Campus currently has more than 200 Ph.D. professors and other highly qualified teaching staff.

The Director Comsats said that the Abbottabad campus has a state-of-the-art library with extensive books and world-class research and other laboratories.

It is worth mentioning here that about six thousand students are currently studying in various programs of BS, MS and Ph.D. at Comsats University Abbottabad.

