Comsats University Organizes Daylong Conference On Microbes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Comsats University Abbottabad Campus with the cooperation of the American Society of Microbiology organized a daylong conference on microbes with the theme "Are microbuses friends or not?".

Apart from various colleges, a large number of students from the University of Haripur, Hazara University also participated in the conference. The event featured speeches and model competitions between students on various topics.

Emerging trends in microbiology were also introduced through discussions, models, quizzes, and art posters were also displayed at the event.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Irshad, Dr. Faridullah and Dr. Rashid Nazir of the Department of Environmental Sciences highlighted the economic benefits and importance of microbes.

Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan, the Director, Comcast University, Abbottabad Campus, in his address, said that it is very important to conduct positive activities in society. He encouraged the students to perform well and to carry out such positive activities in the future.

