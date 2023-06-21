COMSATS university organizes jobs fair for students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The COMSATS university here on Wednesday organized a job fair ,in which 70 national and international companies and organizations participated.

Graduates of the university attended the event and appeared in interviews for job opportunities and internships.

Addressing the inaugural session of the fair, e Vice-Chancellor of Pakistan Astria University, Dr. Muhammad Mujahid said that the event provided an opportunity to secure a better future for the students which was commendable.

He said that the students of the eighth semester would have immediate access to employment and emphasized that students should focus not only on traditional education but also on industrial and technical education to promote industry in the country.

Director Comsats University, Dr. Muhammad Maroof Shah said the COMSATS was among the best universities in Pakistan as well as in the world, in addition to providing quality education, the university had organized a job fair to provide job opportunities to the students.

Representatives of participating companies in the fair expressed that it was a great idea to provide internships and employment opportunities to students.

The companies have been given the opportunity to choose fresh graduates according to their standards.