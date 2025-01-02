Open Menu

COMSATS University Students Deprived Of Scholarships Plead To Provincial Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

COMSATS University students deprived of scholarships plead to provincial govt

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Students at COMSATS University Abbottabad, particularly those eligible for scholarships under the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) program Thursday are facing severe challenges due to the board's failure to release funds.

The scholarship, intended for the children of workers, has been withheld, leaving over 300 students in a dire situation.

According to the details, the affected students reported that their academic portals have been blocked, barring them from appearing in examinations and denying them access to essential resources. This issue, attributed to the alleged incompetence of the Workers Welfare Board, has escalated concerns among students and their families.

Sources claimed that the board has yet to release funds amounting to an estimated 192 million rupees, leaving students struggling to continue their education without the promised support.

Many students have expressed their frustration, stating that their rights are being ignored while they bear the brunt of administrative delays.

In a collective appeal, the students have urged the PTI government and the provincial authorities to address the matter urgently. They emphasized the need to ensure that scholarships are disbursed promptly and to hold the Workers Welfare Board accountable for its shortcomings.

The students have called upon the government to take swift action to alleviate their struggles, restore their portals and provide them with the necessary resources to continue their education without further obstacles.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Abbottabad From Government Million

Recent Stories

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

7 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

31 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

57 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan