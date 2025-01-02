COMSATS University Students Deprived Of Scholarships Plead To Provincial Govt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Students at COMSATS University Abbottabad, particularly those eligible for scholarships under the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) program Thursday are facing severe challenges due to the board's failure to release funds.
The scholarship, intended for the children of workers, has been withheld, leaving over 300 students in a dire situation.
According to the details, the affected students reported that their academic portals have been blocked, barring them from appearing in examinations and denying them access to essential resources. This issue, attributed to the alleged incompetence of the Workers Welfare Board, has escalated concerns among students and their families.
Sources claimed that the board has yet to release funds amounting to an estimated 192 million rupees, leaving students struggling to continue their education without the promised support.
Many students have expressed their frustration, stating that their rights are being ignored while they bear the brunt of administrative delays.
In a collective appeal, the students have urged the PTI government and the provincial authorities to address the matter urgently. They emphasized the need to ensure that scholarships are disbursed promptly and to hold the Workers Welfare Board accountable for its shortcomings.
The students have called upon the government to take swift action to alleviate their struggles, restore their portals and provide them with the necessary resources to continue their education without further obstacles.
