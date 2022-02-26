UrduPoint.com

Comsats University To Be Established In Kohat: Shibli Faraz

February 26, 2022

Comsats University to be established in Kohat: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The federal government has announced the establishment of Comsats University in Kohat to enable thousands of students from tribal districts to get higher education facilities.

This was stated by the Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz in a video message released on Saturday.

The Minister said, it is a matter of pleasure for me to announce the establishment of Comsats University in Kohat from where I belong.

It was the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan to establish a university to facilitate the students of FATA in acquiring higher education. Pursuing his vision, we are going to establish Comsats University in Kohat which will be of international standard, the Minister said.

"The land for establishing this University has been acquired for which I am thankful to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bureaucracy and those who extended support at federal level", he said.

He said that President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi who is also Pro-Rector of Comsats University will lay the foundation stone of the University. There will be the state of the art technical university for the youth of FATA and other areas where the students were facing difficulties due to non availability of such facility. The University will facilitate both the students from southern districts as well as FATA, Shibli Faraz added.

