COMSATS University to expand cooperation with Usak University, Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :COMSATS University Islamabad inked an inter-institutional agreement with Usak University, Turkey at Usak campus in a graceful ceremony on Friday.

Prof Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad and Prof. Dr. Ekrem Savas, Rector Usak University signed the agreement on behalf of their institutions to expand cooperation in academic and applied research as well as to formalize student and staff exchange.

The agreement was inked at the 3rd International Staff Week having participation of academic leaders from over 15 countries including Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Pakistan, Iran, North Macedonia, Tunisia, Georgia, Hungry, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Chile, Algeria, Malaysia and Argentina.

The theme of the ISW this year is "Reconnection in the new era". The week was planned under Erasmus+ Program at USAK University, Turkey held between 5th � 10th June 2022, whereby academic leaders from international universities will take part in various lectures and activities promoting international cooperation among universities in the post-Covid-19 context.

While speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Afzal informed participants of the International Staff Week about the active engagement of COMSATS with Turkish universities and research centers.

He said that it was our desire to enhance exchange of students and faculty with universities in Turkey and encourage development of Open Learning Environment.

Prof. Afzal also appreciated the role of Turkish government for facilitating students from Pakistan in their pursuit of higher education in Turkey.

He expressed his desire for promoting educational ties of COMSATS University Islamabad with other Turkish universities taking advantage of his participation in this staff week.

Vice Chancellors of the University of Lahore, AJK University as well as senior officials from Islamic International University, University of the Punjab Lahore, Government College University Lahore, Forman College University, Lahore and Riphah International University Islamabad are also representing Pakistan at the International Staff Week.