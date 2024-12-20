COMSATS University Wah Campus Hosts Successful Open House And Career Fair
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM
COMSATS University Wah Campus on Friday organized a highly successful Open House and Career Fair for graduating students of the Fall Semester 2024. The event showcased 71 Final Year Projects (FYPs) from 148 students of Management Sciences and Computer Sciences Departments, demonstrating their professional skills and expertise
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) COMSATS University Wah Campus on Friday organized a highly successful Open House and Career Fair for graduating students of the Fall Semester 2024. The event showcased 71 Final Year Projects (FYPs) from 148 students of Management Sciences and Computer Sciences Departments, demonstrating their professional skills and expertise.
Representatives from over 60 companies attended the event, evaluating projects, conducting interviews, and shortlisting students for job placements and internships. The Campus Director, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, warmly welcomed industry representatives, emphasizing the availability of exceptional talent at the campus.
Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Vice Chairman of the National Computing education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), graced the event as Chief Guest, sharing the Higher Education Commission's (HEC) vision for establishing Data Centers and High-Performance Computing (HPC) facilities in Pakistan.
The event concluded with a closing ceremony, where certificates were presented to the winning FYP teams. The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Prof. Dr. Jameel un Nabi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Wah, and Prof. Seyed Komail Tayebi, President of the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF).
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops
DC reviews polio campaign progress
COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair
Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progress in economic innovation, ne ..
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies
'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian region
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops22 seconds ago
-
DC reviews polio campaign progress23 seconds ago
-
COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair24 seconds ago
-
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area53 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive43 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA43 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community59 minutes ago
-
Gov't firmly believes in political dialogue to resolve issues: Law Advisor43 minutes ago
-
Political, economic stability key to Pakistan's progress: Ahsan Iqbal53 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council43 minutes ago
-
Police ensuring foolproof security on Christmas: IG Punjab43 minutes ago