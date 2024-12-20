COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair

COMSATS University Wah Campus on Friday organized a highly successful Open House and Career Fair for graduating students of the Fall Semester 2024. The event showcased 71 Final Year Projects (FYPs) from 148 students of Management Sciences and Computer Sciences Departments, demonstrating their professional skills and expertise

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) COMSATS University Wah Campus on Friday organized a highly successful Open House and Career Fair for graduating students of the Fall Semester 2024. The event showcased 71 Final Year Projects (FYPs) from 148 students of Management Sciences and Computer Sciences Departments, demonstrating their professional skills and expertise.

Representatives from over 60 companies attended the event, evaluating projects, conducting interviews, and shortlisting students for job placements and internships. The Campus Director, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, warmly welcomed industry representatives, emphasizing the availability of exceptional talent at the campus.

Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Vice Chairman of the National Computing education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), graced the event as Chief Guest, sharing the Higher Education Commission's (HEC) vision for establishing Data Centers and High-Performance Computing (HPC) facilities in Pakistan.

The event concluded with a closing ceremony, where certificates were presented to the winning FYP teams. The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Prof. Dr. Jameel un Nabi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Wah, and Prof. Seyed Komail Tayebi, President of the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF).

