ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A team of social scientists from COMSATS University Islamabad has been selected as one of nine new teams to receive a competitive research grant from The Degrees Initiative to support social scientists in developing countries and emerging economies as they explore the socio-political implications of solar radiation management (SRM).

The SRM, also known as solar geoengineering or climate intervention, is a controversial proposal aimed at mitigating some of the risks of global warming. If implemented, it may involve techniques like spraying tiny particles into the upper atmosphere to reflect sunlight back into space, potentially reducing the impacts of climate change. As global temperatures continue to rise, SRM could have significant implications—both positive and negative—particularly in climate-vulnerable regions like the Global South, a news release said.

The COMSATS University Islamabad team will investigate the socio-political dimensions of climate change and SRM within Pakistan's health sector. They will collaborate with leading SRM experts from both the Global South and the Global North. This pioneering project marks the first social science SRM research effort in Pakistan and one of the initial projects of its kind in South Asia.

Professor Dr. Athar Hussain, the principal investigator for the project, stated, "We are thrilled to lead this groundbreaking research, which will explore the critical intersections of SRM, climate change, and public health in Pakistan. This initiative builds upon our earlier project that examined the potential impacts of SRM on climate change and malaria in South Asia.



Our previous research generated valuable scientific evidence on the expected impacts of climate change and SRM on malaria in Pakistan and South Asia. Building on these findings, this new effort aims to connect scientific evidence with policy planning, supported by The Degrees Initiative's Socio-Political Fund. Our team is dedicated to producing high-quality research that informs policy decisions and benefits vulnerable communities by addressing concerns related to climate change, SRM, and public health. As part of this project, we will develop an interface/dashboard for policymakers, providing evidence-based information on malaria under projected climate change and SRM scenarios across Pakistan. The resulting data and insights will be shared with decision-makers to enhance their understanding of the risks and potential benefits of SRM and to aid in policy development ".

Dr. Abdul Waheed, a policy analyst working on the project, added, "This project offers a unique opportunity to investigate the socio-political and ethical dimensions of SRM in Pakistan's health sector. It will explore the implications of climate interventions in the health sector and, through extensive stakeholder consultations, aim to inform policy development. We look forward to collaborating with international experts and contributing to the global discourse on SRM in policy discussions and advocacy. Our goal is to support the development of informed and balanced policies that carefully consider the potential benefits and risks of SRM technologies, ensuring they align with the broader objectives of public health and climate resilience".