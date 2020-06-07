UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COMSATS, WHO Initiates Telemedicine Maternal Health Training For Doctors

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

COMSATS, WHO initiates Telemedicine Maternal Health Training for doctors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :COMSATS has partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan, and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan, for training of doctors and paramedics involved in providing telehealth services relating to Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH).

Being held from June to 08-12, the first phase of the training would help build relevant capacity of the doctors in Pakistan working for maternal and child healthcare services, with the aim to aid the healthcare system suffering a major setback due to closure of regular OPDs in some areas of the country amid lockdown.

Master trainers from WHO shall train a number of participants including those from COMSATS Tele-clinics, Human Development Foundation (HDF) and Sehat Kahani, by using various demonstration tools and equipment.

The prevailing corona pandemic has strongly underpinned the significance and practicality of digital tools and mechanisms with telehealth being the most recognized one as health systems around the globe are under increasing stress.

These changing trends in healthcare systems towards digital means have further underscored the need for knowledge, skill development and capacity building of telehealth providers.

Realizing this emerging demand, this training is being arranged for the maternal and child health care service providers so that they can serve the masses through tele-health service.

Related Topics

Pakistan World June From Government

Recent Stories

UAE community feelings, care for elderly will help ..

50 minutes ago

Cuba praises UAE for medical aid, support in fight ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport gains silver Green Airports Recogn ..

2 hours ago

AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used fa ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler tells graduates: Hard work is the basis ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 7, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.