COMSATS, WHO initiates Telemedicine Maternal Health Training for doctors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :COMSATS has partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan, and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan, for training of doctors and paramedics involved in providing telehealth services relating to Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH).

Being held from June to 08-12, the first phase of the training would help build relevant capacity of the doctors in Pakistan working for maternal and child healthcare services, with the aim to aid the healthcare system suffering a major setback due to closure of regular OPDs in some areas of the country amid lockdown.

Master trainers from WHO shall train a number of participants including those from COMSATS Tele-clinics, Human Development Foundation (HDF) and Sehat Kahani, by using various demonstration tools and equipment.

The prevailing corona pandemic has strongly underpinned the significance and practicality of digital tools and mechanisms with telehealth being the most recognized one as health systems around the globe are under increasing stress.

These changing trends in healthcare systems towards digital means have further underscored the need for knowledge, skill development and capacity building of telehealth providers.

Realizing this emerging demand, this training is being arranged for the maternal and child health care service providers so that they can serve the masses through tele-health service.