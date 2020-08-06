UrduPoint.com
COMSTECH 1st Expo Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Concludes Successfully

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:25 AM

COMSTECH 1st Expo of Artificial Intelligence (AI) concludes successfully

The first-ever COMSTECH showcasing of artificial intelligence and IoT products and services: AI and IoT for Pakistan concluded here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):The first-ever COMSTECH showcasing of artificial intelligence and IoT products and services: AI and IoT for Pakistan concluded here on Wednesday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi while Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Twenty-six exhibitors from industry, academia, research centers and strategic organizations from all over Pakistan showcased their products and services in areas of Health, Internet of Things, Virtual Assistants and Chatbots, Big Data and Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Digital Transformation � 5G, Virtual Augmented Reality, Block Chain, and Business Intelligence.

A large number of students and researchers visited two-days exhibition.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof.

Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary congratulated the partner organizations, including Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications of Pakistan and Center for Advanced Research in Engineering (CARE) for holding this event successfully.

He assured that COMSTECH would continue to organize such events in future as well in the areas of advanced cutting-edge technologies throughout OIC member states.

He mentioned that the main focus of COMSTECH programmes is to develop skills and capacity of youth of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) region in modern technologies.

He also mentioned that COMSTECH is projecting Pakistan's image as the scientifically leading country through inter- and intra-Islamic initiatives.

More Stories From Pakistan

