- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust team departs for Mogadishu to conduct free cataract eye surgeries
COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust Team Departs For Mogadishu To Conduct Free Cataract Eye Surgeries
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:42 PM
Eight-member medical team of COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust has departed for Mogadishu, Somalia to conduct free cataract eye surgeries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Eight-member medical team of COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust has departed for Mogadishu, Somalia to conduct free cataract eye surgeries.
The OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi announced a free cataract eye surgery camp in Mogadishu under the special instructions and guidance of Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary.
The ten-day-long camp will be held from March 01-10 where more than 400 cataract surgeries will be performed, restoring vision and improving the lives of hundreds of people in Somalia.
Al-NUR Foundation and Benadir University, Mogadishu, will generously provide hospital facilities for the camp.
The medical team traveling from Pakistan will consist of eight members, including four ophthalmologists and two OT technicians from Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, as well as a PhD Pharmacist and a coordinator from COMSTECH.
Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary expressed his deepest gratitude to Major General (Retd.
) Rehmat Khan, the Chairman of Al-Shifa Trust, for his invaluable leadership and initiative in organizing this free surgical camp.
Al-Shifa Trust's generous financial and technical contributions have made it possible for COMSTECH to extend its services to the people of Mogadishu, providing them with much-needed eye care and surgeries.
This collaborative effort between COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust is expected to have a significant positive impact on the lives of people in Somalia.
By conducting free eye camps, the organizations aim to not only restore vision but also restore hope and dignity to those who need it most.
All necessary medicines, intraocular lenses, and surgical consumables are ready for departure to Somalia.
Additionally, a No Objection Certificate (NoC) has been obtained from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the export of these items as donations to the Somali people. The Embassy of Somalia in Pakistan has also provided valuable support in expediting the visa process for the medical team.
Recent Stories
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)
ADB delegation meets LDA DG
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities
Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 100 per week
China Focus: China's top 10 science advances in 2023 released
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan7 minutes ago
-
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog7 minutes ago
-
786,018 kids given anti-polio drops in 3 days27 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police arrest 10 suspects27 minutes ago
-
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Ghazala Gola sworn in as Speaker, Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly27 minutes ago
-
DC terms Cholistan Rally, BLCF symbols of Bahawalpur37 minutes ago
-
Three booked for water theft37 minutes ago
-
CM's clean Punjab campaign launched, 4 LWMC officials suspended37 minutes ago
-
Beggars swarm roads ahead of Ramzan37 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to ensure price control of food items in Ramzan37 minutes ago
-
Farooq Rehmani condemns JKMC Ban, SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone46 minutes ago
-
18 smoke-emitting vehicles fined46 minutes ago