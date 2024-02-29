COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust team departs for Mogadishu to conduct free cataract eye surgeries

Eight-member medical team of COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust has departed for Mogadishu, Somalia to conduct free cataract eye surgeries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Eight-member medical team of COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust has departed for Mogadishu, Somalia to conduct free cataract eye surgeries.

The OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi announced a free cataract eye surgery camp in Mogadishu under the special instructions and guidance of Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary.

The ten-day-long camp will be held from March 01-10 where more than 400 cataract surgeries will be performed, restoring vision and improving the lives of hundreds of people in Somalia.

Al-NUR Foundation and Benadir University, Mogadishu, will generously provide hospital facilities for the camp.

The medical team traveling from Pakistan will consist of eight members, including four ophthalmologists and two OT technicians from Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, as well as a PhD Pharmacist and a coordinator from COMSTECH.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary expressed his deepest gratitude to Major General (Retd.

) Rehmat Khan, the Chairman of Al-Shifa Trust, for his invaluable leadership and initiative in organizing this free surgical camp.

Al-Shifa Trust's generous financial and technical contributions have made it possible for COMSTECH to extend its services to the people of Mogadishu, providing them with much-needed eye care and surgeries.

This collaborative effort between COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust is expected to have a significant positive impact on the lives of people in Somalia.

By conducting free eye camps, the organizations aim to not only restore vision but also restore hope and dignity to those who need it most.

All necessary medicines, intraocular lenses, and surgical consumables are ready for departure to Somalia.

Additionally, a No Objection Certificate (NoC) has been obtained from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the export of these items as donations to the Somali people. The Embassy of Somalia in Pakistan has also provided valuable support in expediting the visa process for the medical team.