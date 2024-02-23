COMSTECH Announces 85 Fellowships For Yemen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
The Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, in collaboration with CCoE institutions and the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Islamabad, announced second phase of COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen program at the COMSTECH secretariat on Friday
Prof. Choudhary announced 85 fellowships for Yemeni scholars generously offered by the CCoE member institutions and COMSTECH. He informed that the “COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Program” for capacity building of Yemeni scientists was announced in June 2022.
Prof. Choudhary appreciated the efforts of Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, the Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen as highly commendable in launching and facilitating this program.
He extended his gratitude to the CCoE institutions for their generous offering of these fellowships.
Prof. Choudhary informed that COMSTECH and the University of Lahore have also jointly offered 25 full degree programs from BS to PhD to Yemeni citizens.
Prof. Choudhary informed that the University of Lahore, Health Services academy, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Management and Technology Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, University of Sargodha, Superior University, and National Agriculture Research Center had generously offered fellowships in the 2nd phase to Yemeni scholars in the fields of Medicinal Chemistry, Health, Agriculture, and Climate.
The launching ceremony was attended by the Rector, University of Lahore, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Rector, University of Management and Technology, Dr. Asif Raza, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Chairman PARC, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Director General NARC Dr. Shahzad Asad and the representatives of Superior University, and University of Sargodha.
