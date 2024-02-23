Open Menu

COMSTECH Announces 85 Fellowships For Yemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen

The Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, in collaboration with CCoE institutions and the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Islamabad, announced second phase of COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen program at the COMSTECH secretariat on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, in collaboration with CCoE institutions and the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Islamabad, announced second phase of COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen program at the COMSTECH secretariat on Friday.

Prof. Choudhary announced 85 fellowships for Yemeni scholars generously offered by the CCoE member institutions and COMSTECH. He informed that the “COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Program” for capacity building of Yemeni scientists was announced in June 2022.

Prof. Choudhary appreciated the efforts of Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, the Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen as highly commendable in launching and facilitating this program.

He extended his gratitude to the CCoE institutions for their generous offering of these fellowships.

Prof. Choudhary informed that COMSTECH and the University of Lahore have also jointly offered 25 full degree programs from BS to PhD to Yemeni citizens.

Prof. Choudhary informed that the University of Lahore, Health Services academy, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Management and Technology Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, University of Sargodha, Superior University, and National Agriculture Research Center had generously offered fellowships in the 2nd phase to Yemeni scholars in the fields of Medicinal Chemistry, Health, Agriculture, and Climate.

The launching ceremony was attended by the Rector, University of Lahore, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Rector, University of Management and Technology, Dr. Asif Raza, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Chairman PARC, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Director General NARC Dr. Shahzad Asad and the representatives of Superior University, and University of Sargodha.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Islamabad Technology Agriculture Yemen Superior Muhammad Ali June University Of Sargodha From

Recent Stories

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 ..

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..

2 minutes ago
 Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports ..

Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala

2 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln C ..

Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner

8 minutes ago
 Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

2 minutes ago
 Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

4 minutes ago
 DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relati ..

DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela

4 minutes ago
Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Is ..

Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) ..

4 minutes ago
 Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF

Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF

4 minutes ago
 Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of a ..

Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby

3 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in ..

Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N

Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N

4 minutes ago
 Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon

Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan