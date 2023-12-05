Open Menu

COMSTECH Announces Special Teacher’s Training Program

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 05:44 PM

COMSTECH announces Special Teacher’s Training Program

COMSTECH-the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC in collaboration with Ida Rieu Schools for the Blind and Deaf  has launched a `Special Teacher’s Training Program’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) COMSTECH-the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC in collaboration with Ida Rieu Schools for the Blind and Deaf  has launched a `Special Teacher’s Training Program’.

According to an official of COMSTECH, this program is one of its kind by offering dedicated three months training to Special Teachers by experts of the field. Special Education Teachers from all OIC member states (57 countries) can benefit from this program.

This program was jointly discussed and agreed by Ms. Nadira Panjwani (H.I & S.I.) and Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, (Mustafa (PBUH) Prize Laureate, H. I., S. I., T. I.) Coordinator General COMSTECH.

About the eligibility, the official informed that this program is open for the nationals of OIC member and observer states with age limit of 28-40 years.

The applicants holding teaching experience of at least one year or relevant educational background will be given preference.

The training is for a period of three months. COMSTECH will provide return economy class tickets to successful international applicants and will cover their visa fee.

All the research/learning/practice activities will be conducted in English.

About the application procedure, the official informed that the applicant is required to submit the application through email id: khazima@comstech.org till the closing date of December 20.

The details of training will be shared with selected candidates through email.

COMSTECH is the only OIC institution hosted by Government of Pakistan, presided by the President of Pakistan as Chairman of COMSTECH.

COMSTECH was established in 1981 with the core mandate to strengthen cooperation among OIC Member States in science and technology (S&T).

The ultimate aim is to build and nourish a scientific culture in addition to using S&T as a major contributor to socio-economic development and rapid industrialization.

Ida Rieu Schools for the Blind & Deaf are schools and colleges run by the Ida Rieu welfare Association. ‘IDA RIEU Poor Welfare Association’ came into existence on November 25, 1921 in Karachi with a view of imparting education and training to the blind, deaf and mute children to make them useful citizens of community.

Their mission is to nurture the intellectual and social skills of the special children and enable them to cope with all challenges through education and training.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan President Of Pakistan Technology Poor Education November December Visa All From Government OIC

Recent Stories

Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali turns 83

Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali turns 83

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President of Sri Lanka in Dubai

50 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs.454.6 billion into market

SBP injects Rs.454.6 billion into market

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Mari ..

Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Marijuana

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to In ..

Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to Invest More in Critical Sectors ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovatio ..

Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovation of vivo V29 5G & V29e 5G

1 hour ago
Kremlin says Putin will visit Saudi Arabia, UAE We ..

Kremlin says Putin will visit Saudi Arabia, UAE Wednesday

12 minutes ago
 Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

5 minutes ago
 ICCI forges strategic partnership with TDC to addr ..

ICCI forges strategic partnership with TDC to address health issues of business ..

5 minutes ago
 COP28 fossil fuel battle hardens despite new warni ..

COP28 fossil fuel battle hardens despite new warning on warming

5 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 15 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 15 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief alarmed at resumption of Israel's Gaza bo ..

UN Chief alarmed at resumption of Israel's Gaza bombing; calls for ending civili ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan