COMSTECH announces Special Teacher’s Training Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) COMSTECH-the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC in collaboration with Ida Rieu Schools for the Blind and Deaf has launched a `Special Teacher’s Training Program’.

According to an official of COMSTECH, this program is one of its kind by offering dedicated three months training to Special Teachers by experts of the field. Special Education Teachers from all OIC member states (57 countries) can benefit from this program.

This program was jointly discussed and agreed by Ms. Nadira Panjwani (H.I & S.I.) and Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, (Mustafa (PBUH) Prize Laureate, H. I., S. I., T. I.) Coordinator General COMSTECH.

About the eligibility, the official informed that this program is open for the nationals of OIC member and observer states with age limit of 28-40 years.

The applicants holding teaching experience of at least one year or relevant educational background will be given preference.

The training is for a period of three months. COMSTECH will provide return economy class tickets to successful international applicants and will cover their visa fee.

All the research/learning/practice activities will be conducted in English.

About the application procedure, the official informed that the applicant is required to submit the application through email id: khazima@comstech.org till the closing date of December 20.

The details of training will be shared with selected candidates through email.

COMSTECH is the only OIC institution hosted by Government of Pakistan, presided by the President of Pakistan as Chairman of COMSTECH.

COMSTECH was established in 1981 with the core mandate to strengthen cooperation among OIC Member States in science and technology (S&T).

The ultimate aim is to build and nourish a scientific culture in addition to using S&T as a major contributor to socio-economic development and rapid industrialization.

Ida Rieu Schools for the Blind & Deaf are schools and colleges run by the Ida Rieu welfare Association. ‘IDA RIEU Poor Welfare Association’ came into existence on November 25, 1921 in Karachi with a view of imparting education and training to the blind, deaf and mute children to make them useful citizens of community.

Their mission is to nurture the intellectual and social skills of the special children and enable them to cope with all challenges through education and training.