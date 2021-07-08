UrduPoint.com
COMSTECH Arranges Webinar On Thermodynamic Systems In Biology And Physics

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 07:53 PM

The COMSTECH Thursday organized an international webinar on "Thermodynamic systems in biology and physics" wherein Prof. Dr. Utkir A. Rozikov, of V. I. Romanovskii Institute of Mathematics, Tashkent, Uzbekistan delivered an online lecture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The COMSTECH Thursday organized an international webinar on "Thermodynamic systems in biology and physics" wherein Prof. Dr. Utkir A. Rozikov, of V. I. Romanovskii Institute of Mathematics, Tashkent, Uzbekistan delivered an online lecture.

Prof. Rozikov discussed the thermodynamic system of biology and physics and defined the thermodynamic systems by discussing available mathematical models and giving examples of real world problems.

He talked about sex determination systems of species, and said that in some species of reptiles, including alligators, some turtles, and a few birds sex is determined by the temperature provided to the egg.

Prof. Rozikov said temperature and time are two dynamical systems that bring changes in the system.

He discussed some mathematical problems in describing the dynamical system and described mathematical models of population evolution operators.

This webinar was open to academicians, scientists, and the general public. More than 100 people attended it online.

Prof Rozikov is an internationally renowned expert in probability, mathematical physics and analysis, specializing in dynamical systems and statistical mechanics on graphs. He has published over 150 research papers in top journals. He has received many national and international prizes for his work.

