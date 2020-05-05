COMSTECH is arranging an online seminar on COVID-19 epidemiology and its ramification for wider public health and health sciences particularly for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states on May 6 (Wednesday)

Prof Dr Saad B Omer will conduct the seminar and will give insights of COVID-19 epidemiology globally with prospects of vaccine development.

Prof Omer is the founding director of the Yale Institute for Global Health and a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Yale University, School of Medicine and Public Health, USA, said a news release on Tuesday.

He has conducted studies in the United States, Guatemala, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and other OIC states.

Dr Omer's research portfolio includes clinical trials to estimate efficacy and safety of maternal and/or infant influenza, pertussis, polio, measles and pneumococcal vaccines and trials to evaluate drug regimens to reduce mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

The intending participants can register at http://www.comstech.org/seminar-covid-19.asp.