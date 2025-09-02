COMSTECH, Azerbaijan Workshop calls for harnessing traditional knowledge with modern science

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Speakers at an international workshop jointly organized by COMSTECH and the Institute of Botany, Azerbaijan, stressed the need to integrate traditional knowledge with modern science to unlock new opportunities in drug discovery, nutraceuticals, and cosmetic industries.

The COMSTECH–Azerbaijan International Workshop on Nature-Based Medicinal and Cosmetic Products, held at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad, brought together leading scientists, researchers, and young scholars from both countries to promote collaborative research and capacity building in natural product sciences.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, said natural medicine was emerging as a powerful tool for innovation, adding that the initiative would strengthen Pakistan–Azerbaijan collaboration and deepen historic ties within the OIC framework.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Khazar Nadir Farhadov, highlighted his country’s centuries-old traditions of natural medicine and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s strong interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan and COMSTECH.

He noted that bilateral relations between the two countries were highly developed both bilaterally and through the OIC.

Prof. Dr. Sayyara Ibadullayeva, Director General of the Institute of Botany, Azerbaijan, also addressed the inaugural session and delivered presentations on the challenges of studying useful plants in Azerbaijan’s flora.

The workshop featured technical sessions where experts from Pakistan and Azerbaijan presented research on diverse themes including phytochemistry, drug delivery systems, therapeutic potential of natural products, fungi studies, and evidence-based approaches to traditional medicine.

The event concluded with an interactive Question and Answer session and distribution of certificates.

The participants lauded COMSTECH and the Institute of Botany, Azerbaijan, for fostering scientific cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve of both countries to advance bioeconomy, natural product sciences, and OIC-wide collaboration.