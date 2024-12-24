COMSTECH calls applications for prestigious COMSTECH Awards 2025

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) Tuesday announced the call for applications for the COMSTECH Awards 2025 to recognize exceptional contributions in science and technology across OIC member states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) Tuesday announced the call for applications for the COMSTECH Awards 2025 to recognize exceptional contributions in science and technology across OIC member states.

These awards are designed to honour individuals and organizations who have made significant impacts in various scientific fields and are intended to promote excellence in research and innovation within the OIC region.

The COMSTECH Awards 2025 will include multiple categories, such as Lifetime Contributions in Biology and Chemistry, which will be presented by the Chairman COMSTECH, the President of Pakistan, during the General Assembly session.

Other categories include the COMSTECH Young Researcher Award (for researchers under 40), Best Scientific Book, Best Patent, Best Research Paper in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, as well as Excellence in Science Communication (recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions in academia, journalism, outreach, and filmmaking).

Each awardee will receive a Certificate of Merit, a Shield of Honour, and a cash prize ranging from US$ 2,500 to US$ 8,000, making this a significant recognition for scientific achievements within the OIC region.

These awards reflect COMSTECH’s unwavering commitment to promote scientific innovation, foster collaboration, and support advancements in research across the Islamic world.

The nominations for the COMSTECH Awards 2025 are invited from science academies, national research councils, universities, research institutions, and renowned scientists across the OIC member states.

All applications must be submitted by March 31, 2025. This is an excellent opportunity for outstanding individuals and groups to be recognized for their contributions to advancing scientific knowledge.