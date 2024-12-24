COMSTECH Calls Applications For Prestigious COMSTECH Awards 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 06:26 PM
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) Tuesday announced the call for applications for the COMSTECH Awards 2025 to recognize exceptional contributions in science and technology across OIC member states
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) Tuesday announced the call for applications for the COMSTECH Awards 2025 to recognize exceptional contributions in science and technology across OIC member states.
These awards are designed to honour individuals and organizations who have made significant impacts in various scientific fields and are intended to promote excellence in research and innovation within the OIC region.
The COMSTECH Awards 2025 will include multiple categories, such as Lifetime Contributions in Biology and Chemistry, which will be presented by the Chairman COMSTECH, the President of Pakistan, during the General Assembly session.
Other categories include the COMSTECH Young Researcher Award (for researchers under 40), Best Scientific Book, Best Patent, Best Research Paper in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, as well as Excellence in Science Communication (recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions in academia, journalism, outreach, and filmmaking).
Each awardee will receive a Certificate of Merit, a Shield of Honour, and a cash prize ranging from US$ 2,500 to US$ 8,000, making this a significant recognition for scientific achievements within the OIC region.
These awards reflect COMSTECH’s unwavering commitment to promote scientific innovation, foster collaboration, and support advancements in research across the Islamic world.
The nominations for the COMSTECH Awards 2025 are invited from science academies, national research councils, universities, research institutions, and renowned scientists across the OIC member states.
All applications must be submitted by March 31, 2025. This is an excellent opportunity for outstanding individuals and groups to be recognized for their contributions to advancing scientific knowledge.
Recent Stories
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary felicitates Christian ..
Date for India Pakistan Champions Trophy match announced
PHC seeks reply from ECP over non-holding Senate elections in KP
Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor discuss regional ties, challenges
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets in medical milestone
Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova discuss bilateral relations
President underlines need to realize Jinnah’s vision for democratic, self reli ..
Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband
Bilawal greets Christian community on Christmas
Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar
ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary felicitates Christian community1 minute ago
-
PHC seeks reply from ECP over non-holding Senate elections in KP1 minute ago
-
Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor discuss regional ties, challenges1 minute ago
-
President underlines need to realize Jinnah’s vision for democratic, self reliant Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets Christian community on Christmas9 minutes ago
-
DIG Security distributes gifts among Christian officers30 minutes ago
-
Faith healer held30 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 5 accused in ongoing crackdown on Sheesha Cafés30 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts exhibition to mark Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary40 minutes ago
-
State Govt to move 'Vision - 2025 ' Integrated Plan in AJK LA soon: AJK PM40 minutes ago
-
CCPO cuts Christmas cake, distributes gifts among Christian employees40 minutes ago
-
'Feasibility of Murree Tourist Glass Train project to be completed by April 2025'40 minutes ago