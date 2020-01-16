UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COMSTECH Calls For Promoting Science, Technology Sector

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:47 PM

COMSTECH calls for promoting science, technology sector

A meeting of Inter-Islamic Networks convened by COMSTECH on Thursday with participation of seven networks from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Jordan, called for holding joint efforts to promote science and technology for bringing substantial progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):A meeting of Inter-Islamic Networks convened by COMSTECH on Thursday with participation of seven networks from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Jordan, called for holding joint efforts to promote science and technology for bringing substantial progress.

Addressing the inaugural session, COMSTECH Coordinator General Dr Tariq Banuri emphasized the importance of science and technology education for the socio-economic development of a country.

He remarked that the current condition of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries could be connected to lower quality of science and education.

The networks could play a very important role in implementation of Astana declaration of 1st OIC Science and Technology Summit 2017, he added.

He stressed on active collaboration, shared learning, and pooling of resources for capacity building and advancement of science and technology Institutions.

The meeting was also addressed by the advisors of COMSTECH, Dr. M. Qasim Jan and Dr. S. Khurshid Hasanain.

The heads of the networks gave briefs about their activities and commitments towards promotion of science and technology in the OIC member states.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Iran Education Turkey Astana Progress 2017 From

Recent Stories

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

15 minutes ago

Ukrainian President, Prime Minister to Attend Davo ..

16 minutes ago

Canada, UK Call for Transparent Probe Into Ukraine ..

16 minutes ago

Over 100 Migrants Disembark From NGO Ship in Italy ..

16 minutes ago

No political change in Assembly Houses: Minister

16 minutes ago

Finnish Court Starts Trial of Suspected Plotter of ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.