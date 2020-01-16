COMSTECH calls for promoting science, technology sector

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):A meeting of Inter-Islamic Networks convened by COMSTECH on Thursday with participation of seven networks from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Jordan, called for holding joint efforts to promote science and technology for bringing substantial progress.

Addressing the inaugural session, COMSTECH Coordinator General Dr Tariq Banuri emphasized the importance of science and technology education for the socio-economic development of a country.

He remarked that the current condition of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries could be connected to lower quality of science and education.

The networks could play a very important role in implementation of Astana declaration of 1st OIC Science and Technology Summit 2017, he added.

He stressed on active collaboration, shared learning, and pooling of resources for capacity building and advancement of science and technology Institutions.

The meeting was also addressed by the advisors of COMSTECH, Dr. M. Qasim Jan and Dr. S. Khurshid Hasanain.

The heads of the networks gave briefs about their activities and commitments towards promotion of science and technology in the OIC member states.