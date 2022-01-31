UrduPoint.com

"COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Programme" To Be Launched

COMSTECH, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen, will launch "COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Programme" for the capacity building of Yemeni scientists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :COMSTECH, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen, will launch "COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Programme" for the capacity building of Yemeni scientists.

Ambassador of Yemen, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi and Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary developed understandings in a meeting held at COMSTECH secretariat.

Both the dignitaries discussed avenues of mutual interest and cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, welcomed the offer of Coordinator General COMSTECH to start capacity building programme for Yemeni nationals and offered full support to this initiative from the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen.

COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Programme includes 50 fellowships for Yemeni nationals.

These fellowships are being offered by member institutions of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE): International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) (University of Karachi), The University of Lahore, Lahore, and Health Services academy (HSA), Islamabad.

The ICCBS has offered 15-20 fellowships, whereas 15 fellowships have been offered by The University of Lahore and Health Services Academy Islamabad each.

Yemeni nationals holding Masters, PhD and Postdoc degrees or currently enrolled at these levels are eligible to apply for these fellowships.

The objective of the programme is to provide high quality state-of-the-art training to Yemeni nationals so that they can serve their nation, as well as train and prepare the young generation for the future.

