COMSTECH Confers Awards On OIC Scientists

Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

COMSTECH confers awards on OIC Scientists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):COMSTECH conferred awards in the categories of basic sciences and excellence in science and technology to the award laureates from Algeria, Egypt, Iran, and Turkey in a ceremony held here Thursday.

The award shields and certificates were presented to the Ambassadors of the respective countries by the Coordinator General, COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary.

Ibrahim Said, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Egypt, received the awards on behalf of Egyptian award winners.

Amrane Foudil, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Algeria received the award on behalf of Algerian award winner, and Mrs. Esra Sen, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Turkey, received the award on behalf of Turkish award winner.

COMSTECH decided in 1996 to institute science awards to recognize outstanding research work carried out by the scientists who are citizens of, and working in, OIC member states.

Each award carries a certificate, shield of honor and a cash prize. These awards are conferred upon the recipients by President of Pakistan (Chairman COMSTECH).

In the category of basic sciences COMSTECH awards in four basic fields; Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

Each award carries a cash prize of US$ 5000.

Dr. Ramy Karam Aziz Henein of Egypt won the basic sciences award in biology and Dr. Engin Umut Akkaya of Turkey, in Chemistry.

Best Young Researcher Award, Best Scientific Book Award, Award for Patent, and Best Research Paper Award are conferred under the category of excellence in science and technology.

Each award carries a cash prize along with a shield of honor and a certificate of recognition. Dr. Mehmet Atilla Tasdelen of Turkey and Dr. Farrokh Aminifar of Iran won the young researcher award.

The Best Scientific Book award won by Dr. Salah Sabry Ahmed Obayya, Patent Award won Dr. Ibrahim El-Sherbiny, Best Research Paper in Biology award won by Dr. Maha Nasr Sayed Aly, and the Best Research Paper in Chemistry award won by Dr. Mohamed H. Alkordi, of Egypt.

The Best Research Paper in Physics award won by Dr. Abdelaali Boudjemaa of Algeria.

Since the inception, 41 scientists from Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Malaysia, Morocco, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, have won these prestigious COMSTECH international science awards.

