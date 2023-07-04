COMSTECH delegation visits Nazarbayev University to foster scientific cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation from the COMSTECH comprising over senior officials visited the Nazarbayev University at Turan today to foster scientific cooperation.

The visit of the delegation, led by Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, provided a unique opportunity for knowledge exchange and exploration of potential research collaborations.

The delegation was accompanied by Program Manager, Ms.Khazima Muazim and other representatives from COMSTECH. During the visit, the COMSTECH delegation interacted with the key members of Nazarbayev University, said a message received here.

Notable individuals included Ilesanmi Adesida, the Acting President/Provost, Dieter Riethmacher, the Vice Dean for Research and Graduate Studies at the school of Medicine, Dos Sarbassov, a respected Professor in the Department of Biology at the School of Science and Humanities, and Ainur Yerezhepekova, the Senior Manager at the Office of Global Relations.

The event served as a platform for sharing expertise, exploring research opportunities, and fostering connections within the scientific and technological communities.

Nazarbayev University takes great pride in promoting collaboration and advancing scientific progress, both nationally and internationally.