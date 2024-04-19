COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar Visits Malaysia
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 06:33 PM
COMSTECH distinguished Scholar, Prof. Dr. Murtaza Najabat Ali has visited Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), in Malaysia, under COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar Program
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) COMSTECH distinguished Scholar, Prof. Dr. Murtaza Najabat Ali has visited Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), in Malaysia, under COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar Program.
Prof. Dr. Murtaza Najabat Ali, is a COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar in the fields of biomaterials, drug delivery systems, medical device research and development.
He is CEO of Revive Medical Technologies (RMT), Inc., a pioneering medical devices and healthcare equipment Research and Development (R&D) company headquartered in the USA, with R&D facility in Pakistan.
His expertise spans non-active and active medical devices / wearable devices, AI-based solutions, biomaterials, and drug delivery systems.
His visit, scheduled from April 16 to 19, was organized in partnership with the College of Engineering at UiTM. Prof. Murtaza was warmly received by Prof. Dr. Hamidah Mohd Saman, Assistant Vice Chancellor of the College of Engineering, UiTM, said a news release issued here on Friday.
He had productive discussion with Prof. Datuk Dr. Shahrin bin Sahib, Vice Chancellor of UiTM, who expressed keen interest in utilizing Prof.
Murtaza's expertise to enhance UiTM’s research capabilities and bridge the gap between academic research and commercialization in the biomedical field.
During his visit, Prof. Murtaza delivered talks at the Faculty of Pharmacy, Hospital Al-Sultan Abdullah, and at the College of Engineering at UiTM.
He also engaged with the Business Innovation & Technology Commercialization Centre (BITCOM) at UiTM, providing insights into regulatory pathways and strategies for overcoming challenges in commercialization and FDA approval processes for biomedical products.
In addition, he shared his expertise in a radio interview at UiTM's Konti Radio UFM 93.6Mhz, and highlighted the role of COMSTECH in enhancing scientific research and collaboration among OIC member states.
Furthermore, Prof. Murtaza also toured various medical research facilities at UiTM Sungai Buloh Campus, and Institute of Medical Molecular Biotechnology (IMMB).
Prof. Murtaza's visit to UiTM highlights the commitment of COMSTECH and UiTM to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in biomedical research and development.
Recent Stories
Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque
SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative
Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku
Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar
Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies
Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash
Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO
Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, granite slury
Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials
Hania enjoys vacations in London
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque10 minutes ago
-
Royal College of Physicians urges tighter e-cigarette regulations14 minutes ago
-
SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative10 minutes ago
-
FESCO imposes Rs.774.9m on 7,425 electricity thieves in 223 days15 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme15 minutes ago
-
25 PEF students to take part in prestigious online course24 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police conduct joint operations, apprehend suspects in riverine areas25 minutes ago
-
Six held with 240 kites in Sargodha25 minutes ago
-
FGCTA commends role of education ministry for granting higher time scale25 minutes ago
-
CDA urges residents to approach helpline in case of emergency during rainfall35 minutes ago
-
817 held for selling roti at higher rate in 5 days, meeting told44 minutes ago
-
200 bags poppy dust seized, accused arrested45 minutes ago